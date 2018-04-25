Mitigation specialists helping Harvey victims rebuild

As Texans build, rebuild or repair their homes after Hurricane Harvey, home improvement stores and FEMA mitigation specialists are teaming up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods that will prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. Most of the information and free literature provided is geared to do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Locally, they will be at the Lowe’s at 3807 FM 1092, Missouri City, through April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For Texas disaster mitigation information, visit www.fema.gov/texas-disaster-mitigation.