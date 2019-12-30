Mo City introduces assistant city manager

In a recent announcement on its website, Missouri City said Glen Martel is “no stranger to tackling obstacles.”

Community leaders hope his military experience will help continue Missouri City’s ascension in Fort Bend County.

Missouri City recently hired Martel as its assistant city manager in July and officially introduced him earlier this month. He brings 35 years of experience in the Nevada Air National Guard and the United States Air Force.

“We are very grateful to have Glen Martel join our staff,” city manager Anthony Snipes said in a statement released by the city. “His experience and leadership will help us take Missouri City to the next level.”

While new leaders are introduced to all ongoing projects, some projects require heightened attention. Martel said one project stands out above the rest – the expansion of the Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant.

“We’re about halfway through that right now, so at the end of that, we’re going to have all the water we need,” Martel said in a news release. “I have been involved with projects like this in the past so the projects themselves are not new, although some of the methods are a little bit different.”

Martel said adding fresh eyes to not only a project of this magnitude, but also for growth in general, can prove to be a big benefit as the city continues to build out. Martel also serves as Brigadier General and Chief of Staff in the National Guard, and he is responsible for implementing all policies and planning for 1,200 airmen.

Because of his success in managing, his new role with Missouri City oversees the public works department, development services department, and the parks & recreation department. And though Martel has been entrusted to help Missouri City grow and improve, he knows it takes everybody to buy in to achieve that goal.

“I’m looking forward to working with the citizens and please continue to be involved,” he said in a message to residents released by the city. “That’s the only way we can continue to make Missouri City better. Any ideas you have and any opportunities for improvement you have, please bring them to me and I’m more than happy to talk with you.”