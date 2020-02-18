Mo City surveying citizen satisfaction

Missouri City residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard regarding the future of their community.

Beginning last week, residents age 18 and older were mailed the city’s 2020 Citizen Satisfaction Survey as Missouri City aims to continue growing while staying in tune with resident concerns.

The city’s biennial survey will compile resident feedback on Missouri City’s programs and services, such as residential and commercial development, public safety, mobility, disaster management response, flood control, animal services, financial management and recreational programs.

Residents can complete the survey online or through the mail. Survey findings will be submitted to the city in April and presented to the public in May, according to the city.

“This is an … initiative that helps staff identify what we are doing well, opportunities for improvements and business plan and budget priorities,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said in a statement. “We value citizen engagement and have utilized previous survey results to make important long-range planning and investment decisions.”

According to the city, the 2018 survey of 413 households showed roughly 86 percent of the residents indicated Missouri City is an “excellent” or “good” place to live based on quality of life – about 16 percent above the national average. Responses to the survey also indicated that 80 percent consider Missouri City is an “excellent” or “good” place to raise children, while performance of city services had a satisfaction rate about 14 percent higher than the national average, according to the city.

Snipes said past surveys have played a vital role in Missouri City’s growth. He hopes citizens will continue to be forthcoming with concerns.

“We value our citizen partnerships and look forward to the feedback residents will share with us,” he said. “We have made great strides (since 2018) to improve our standing both on a regional and national stage, and it is rewarding to see our collaborative efforts result in positive citizen feedback.”