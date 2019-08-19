More than 60 arrested in Fort Bend trafficking operation

A recent operation to rescue victims of human trafficking, which involved 22 local, state and federal agencies, has led to dozens of arrests in Fort Bend County.

During the month of July, the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office joined with law enforcement agencies from the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance for “Operation Freedom,” a three-week sting resulting in 64 arrests, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Human trafficking has turned into the most prolific criminal enterprise in the world, now on par, and projected to pass gunrunning and the drug trade,” the constable’s office said in a news release. “Even today, with a rapid ascension in cases, a denial persists in suburban societythat this horrific crime has infected America.”

Officials say Operation Freedom rescued five adults and two teenage girls from the clutches of human trafficking. According to the DA’s office, an active law enforcement officer and four criminal gang members were among those arrested.

Charges for those arrested include promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, various narcotics charges, evading, fraud, forgery and failure to identify, according to officials.