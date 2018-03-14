Municipal elections heat up

If federal, state, and county elections were not enough, voters in several Fort Bend County cities will be casting ballots May 5 for mayors and city council members.

Sugar Land, Stafford, and Meadows Place all have contested races. Missouri City holds its elections in the fall. Some school boards are also up for election; however, the Fort Bend ISD has cancelled its election because incumbents Grayle James and Addie Heyliger are running unopposed. Lamar CISD does not have an election this year.

In Sugar Land, the mayor and two at-large positions are up for election. Mayor Joe Zimmerman is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Diana Miller. Councilmember Himesh Gandhi is unopposed for at-large position 1. At-large position 2 Councilmember Mary Joyce is vacating the seat and Jennifer Lane has filed for the position. Fara Ahmed has also filed but is a write-in candidate, meaning her name will not be on the ballot but she qualifies to have voters write her name on the ballot.

In Stafford, three city council positions are open with each incumbent and one challenger filing. The top three vote-getters in the four-way race get the seats. Incumbents Don Jones, Ken Mathew, and Cecil Willis are being challenged by Johnny Baiamonte.

The biggest election tussle is happening in Meadows Place. The mayor and three council positions are open and all but one incumbent is being challenged. Mayor Charles Jessup is challenged by Mark McGrath, Place 1 Councilmember John Isbell is challenged by Lisa Johnson, and Place 3 Councilmember Rick Staigle is challenged by Scott Holland. Only Place 2 Councilmember Steve Bezner is unopposed.