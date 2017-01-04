NATHAN CLARK BLYDENBURGH III

May 9, 1953 • January 4, 2017

Nathan Clark Blydenburgh III of Sugar Land, Texas passed away January 4, 2017. Nathan was born May 9, 1953 in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas to Nathan Clark Blydenburgh, Jr. and Dorthy Juanita Mathes Blydenburgh.

Nathan was an employee of the Richard L. Jones Company in Stafford, Texas for the past 12 years.

Nathan was preceded in death by his Mother and Father and survived his two brothers Kevin L. Blydenburgh and Dorian J. Blydenburgh of Kansas City, Missouri and many loving nieces and nephews.

Internment will be 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri North County Road P off of Hwy 45.

Family gathering following service at St. Therese Church Woolridge Center Parkville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers family recommends donations in Nathans name to Dallas Theological Seminary.