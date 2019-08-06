National early childhood school set to open Sugar Land location

There will soon be another education option for parents of young children in Fort Bend County.

Children’s Lighthouse Learning Centers is set to open a Sugar Land location in the winter, according to a news release from the school. Children’s Lighthouse of Imperial-Sugar Land will operate at 15013 Voss Rd.

“We’re excited and humbled by the opportunity to introduce families in the Sugar Land community to the unique Children’s Lighthouse experience,” co-owner Harveen Wahi said in a statement. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of early education, and Children’s Lighthouse’s adoption of the modern Montessori approach makes for an effective curriculum for all students.”

The 11,200 square-foot campus will sit on a nearly two-acre property in Sugar Land, providing space for children to learn in classroom and group settings, while also offering large outdoor learning and play areas to accommodate nearly 200 children. An on-site kitchen will also offer healthy meals and snacks daily for students.

Children’s Lighthouse of Imperial-Sugar Land will serve families with children six weeks to 12 years old, and will also offer after-school programs and summer camps for children up to age 12.

“Children’s Lighthouse will serve a very special need in our community,” Wahi said. “We will be providing parents a place where they can feel confident that their children are safe and secure, while developing lasting learning habits and priceless memories.”

To learn more about Children’s Lighthouse of Imperial-Sugar Land, email the school at mperial@childrenslighthouse.com or call 832-356-7360.