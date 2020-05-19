National observances are good reminders that every day’s special

Many have noticed that each month in the year calls for the observance of at least one significant occasion in our society. That’s because there’s a national calendar with a listing for observations, commemorations and designations throughout the year. A total of 1,500 make it into the datebook.

So what are we about to celebrate this upcoming month? National Give a Bunch of Balloons Month in June is obviously about balloon giving, but it’s for children with an illness. The balloons are intended to give them something to smile about.

Then, there’s National Accordion Awareness Month. Former Fort Bend County Sheriff Milton Wright probably knows about this one. A one and a two and a three … Wright has been playing a variety of musical styles with his squeeze box for a while now. No doubt there are other Fort Benders with that talent. They’re all in good company with musicians that include Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp. And then, too, there’s one of my brothers, who took accordion lessons when he was a kid, only his musical talents instead took him to a symphony stage playing the clarinet.

We have National DJ Month coming up as well as holidays for men’s health and adopting cats. And for the celebration of garden crops that make their way into markets, there’s National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month in June. This is apropos in our area at this time, especially with the Farmer’s Market at Imperial, which is about to reopen completely. This will be on Saturday, May 23, with local vendors showcasing fruits and vegetables together with artisan crafts. It will replace the recent curbside service that has been in place and, as announced, the farmer’s market operation will adhere to CDC guidelines.

And who wouldn’t like candy month, especially in the sweet city – Sugar Land! This June, we can celebrate the first month of summer with treats like Almond Joy, my favorite, and so many others. These sweets could even be taken with camping supplies as we observe national camping and also great outdoors month. All three observances could be celebrated at the same time with this plan … and doughnut day on June 5, too.

Rose month, home ownership, papaya, dairy and cheese month observances also are upcoming.

What’s of particular importance next month is the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1–Nov. 30. This is the time to start wrapping up plans about staying safe during a hurricane. Forecasters are predicting 14-20 tropical storms, 7-11 hurricanes and about four major hurricanes for the 2020 season. Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal are the first three tropical storm names we will hear in hopes of their fizzling out. We understand that the peak threat for the Texas coast is from August through September.

Father’s Day will be celebrated June 21. Here’s hoping it will be more eventful than this year’s Mother’s Day, given the unusual challenges these days.

National observances, commemorations and designations to a certain extent appear to make us aware of the opportunity for celebrations each day.

Let’s take a picture of significant moments … with our eyes. And as the saying goes, capture the good times and if things don’t work out, take another shot. After all, there are more celebrations on the datebook for the months ahead.

