Needville Harvest Festival is this weekend

The time to celebrate Needville Harvest Festival’s 35th anniversary is near, with the event set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19-20.

Established in 1983, the Harvest Fest kicked off with a bang as large crowds gathered in the downtown area for lots of food, fun, and family-friendly events.

After several years, continued growth necessitated a move to the 16-acre Harvest Park, located at 3001 Violet St., where nearly 5,000 now attend the annual event.

Needville Harvest Festival, Inc., is a non-profit organization that raises funds for current and long-range projects for Harvest Park, which is utilized by the entire community. All proceeds from the Harvest Festival are used for the development and maintenance of the park and for scholarships for graduating Needville High School seniors.

Among the most recent improvements to the park are: a paved roadway that winds through the facility; restroom and building expansions, including a large, covered pavilion; a playground with benches; the addition of covered picnic tables and barbecue pits; lights for the pathway and parking lot; and more.

Plans for future improvements include additional playground area and equipment, and another covered pavilion.

“The Harvest Festival is two big days of fun and excitement for all,” President Chris Janicek said. “From the barbecue cook-off to family-friendly activities, the Harvest Fest has something for everyone.”

For more information, contact Janicek at chris.janicek@yahoo.com or 281-468-9314.