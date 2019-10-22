Needville woman pleads guilty to murder of young son

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Rosemary Harrah pled guilty Oct. 7 to the murder of her 2-month old son.

Harrah, 23, was charged in 2017 after an investigation into a suspicious internet posting, according to the DA’s office. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“Cases of serious injury or death of children, such as this case, which involved the intentional act of suffocating an innocent and helpless infant, are truly abhorrent and deserving of harsh punishment,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Needville Fire and EMS responded to Harrah’s house Dec. 11, 2016, in Needville, where they found her son dead. Harrah initially indicated to first responders that she had fed her baby the night before, gone to bed, and found the baby unresponsive and not breathing in the morning, according to the DA’s office.

About 10 days later, however, prosecutors say the Needville Police Department received an anonymous email reporting that a person using the online name of “Shimmering” from Needville had posted on a website for new mothers that she was thinking of hurting her baby. In the email, the tipster provided the name of the child and evidence that the posting community had advised “Shimmering” to seek counseling or consider giving her child up for adoption.

Prosecutors say Harrah later confessed to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office detectives that she had covered her baby’s face with a blanket and applied pressure until he stopped moving and crying and then put him back down in his bed before finding him unresponsive the next morning. The county medical examiner later determined the child had died from suffocation.

“But for the concern of the anonymous tipster and diligent police work … this case probably would not have been recognized as a homicide,” Assistant District Attorney Melissa Munoz said in a news release.