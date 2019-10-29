Nehls’ twin brother considering run for sheriff

It’s possible there will still be a Nehls leading one of Fort Bend County’s crime-fighting offices following the next election cycle.

It just wouldn’t be the one most residents have become accustomed to seeing.

Last week, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls’ campaign team announced he would forgo another term as constable to potentially make a run as the next Fort Bend County Sheriff on the Republican ticket. His twin brother Troy Nehls currently holds the sheriff position, but announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term as he considers a run for the District 22 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which Pete Olson will vacate at the end of his current term.

Trever Nehls is currently serving as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and is not expected back stateside until early 2020, according to reports.

“I am honored to help my brother while he’s serving overseas in defense of our country,” Troy Nehls said last week in a statement on behalf of his brother. “I will continue to encourage my brother to run for Sheriff of Fort Bend County. He has the skill set, experience and proven servant leadership. He would make an excellent sheriff.”

The filing deadline for candidates in the 2020 elections is Dec. 9, with primaries set for March 3, 2020.