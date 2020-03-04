Nehls, Wall headed to runoff in District 22 primary

More is to come before voters officially decide who will next represent Fort Bend County in District 22 of the U.S. House of Representatives, while a District 26 seat in the Texas House once thought to be sealed up remained up for grabs as unofficial results rolled in Tuesday night.

In a crowded race for District 22, 19 candidates threw their hats in the ring after incumbent Pete Olson announced he would be retiring when his current term ends later this year. In the crowded Republican race that contained 15 candidates, current Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls received the most votes with 41 percent of the overall ballots.

He will head to a runoff election on May 26 with Kathaleen Wall, who received 19 percent of the overall vote.

It looks to be an interesting race shaping up as Nehls received by far the most votes (52 percent) in the Fort Bend County portion of District 22, while Wall received the most in Harris County’s portion (35.5 percent). Wall received the second-most in Fort Bend, while Nehls ran third in Harris County’s polling.

Whoever emerges victorious will then face a battle in November with Sri Preston Kulkarni, who garnered the Democratic nomination with 53.1 percent of the overall vote in defeating Derrick Reed, Nyanza Moore and Carmine Petrillo. Kulkarni is making his second bid for the District 22 seat, which he lost to Olson by five percentage points in 2018.

Another hotly-contested race took place for the seat in the Texas House of Representatives’ District 26, which encompasses Sugar Land and parts of Richmond and Rosenberg. Incumbent Rick Miller, who has served in the Texas House since 2013, ended his re-election campaign after facing backlash from racially insensitive comments he made to the Houston Chronicle in early December.

There will be runoffs on both the Democratic and Republican sides after no candidate garnered the necessary 50 percent of the vote.

Matthew Morgan and Jacey Jetton will head to a runoff to determine who receives the Republican bid for the seat. Morgan received 49.7 percent of the 16,000-plus votes, while Jetton picked up about 40.7 percent.

On the Democratic ticket, Suleman Lalani and Sarah DeMerchant will clash in the runoff.

Lalani scooped up about 31.7 percent of votes, while DeMerchant received about 29.6 percent. DeMerchant, the wife of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant, also ran in 2016 and 2018, losing to Miller in the general election both times.

Many candidates cruised to victory or ran unopposed in the rest of the county’s primaries.

In the race to represent Fort Bend County in District 27 – which encompasses Stafford, Meadows Place and a portion of Missouri City – Ron Reynolds sailed to victory in the Democratic primary with more than 66 percent of the vote, and will look to retain the seat he has held since 2011.

He will take on Tom Virippan, who staved off Manish Seth in a competitive race with 54.1 percent of nearly 7,000 ballots cast in the Republican race.

Republican Gary Gates had already ensured he would serve out the remainder of John Zerwas’ term in District 28 that runs through next January after beating Eliz Markowitz in a special election runoff Jan. 28. Now the two will square off once again in November after Gates secured the Republican nomination by receiving more than 95 percent of the 20,407 ballots cast Tuesday night.

Markowitz ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Incumbent Phil Stephenson took about 79.2 percent of votes in the Republican primary for House District 85, which serves parts of Wharton, Fort Bend and Jackson counties. He will face off in November against Joey Cardenas III, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, to try and retain the seat he has held since 2013.

At the county level, Republican Trever Nehls locked up the chance to succeed his twin brother as Fort Bend County Sheriff by receiving nearly 82 percent of nearly 55,000 votes.

He does not yet know his opponent in November as Democrats Geneane Hughes and Eric Fagan are looking ahead to a runoff. Hughes was the leading vote getter at 35.2 percent, while Fagan was just behind at 35 percent.

In the county attorney race, Democrats Bridgette Smith-Lawson and Sonia Rash area headed to a runoff, while Republican Steve Rogers ran unopposed.

Republican county commissioners Vincent Morales and Andy Meyers will each serve another term after winning their respective primaries. Both will be unopposed by Democrats this November.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

For more detailed election results from Fort Bend County, visit https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments-e-n/elections-voter-registration/2020-election-results