Nehls wins Republican nomination for congressional seat

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls has taken another step in his quest to represent the area in the United States Congress.

The race for District 26 seat in the Texas House of Representatives also is set following two tight runoffs.

According to unofficial election results released Tuesday night, Nehls defeated Kathaleen Wall in the Republican primary runoff for the District 22 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He cruised to victory with just over 70 percent of the overall vote and will face Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in the general election in November for the right to succeed Pete Olson, a six-term congressman who is retiring.

Kulkarni garnered the Democratic nomination with 53.1 percent of the overall vote in the March 3 primary, defeating Derrick Reed, Nyanza Moore and Carmine Petrillo. He is making his second bid for the District 22 seat after losing to Olson by five percentage points in 2018.

Nehls, meanwhile, is making his first congressional bid after serving as county sheriff since 2012.

District 26 in the Texas House saw runoff elections on both sides of the aisle, and both races were tight to the end.

Sarah DeMerchant – the wife of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant – narrowly defeated Suleman Lalani in the Democratic runoff by appearing on 52.3 percent of ballots cast. Meanwhile, Jacey Jetton edged out Matt Morgan for the Republican nomination by receiving about 52.4 percent of the vote.

In other notable area runoffs, Eric Fagan staved off Geneane Hughes in the Democratic runoff for Fort Bend County Sheriff. Fagan received 50.1 percent of the vote to edge Hughes by a mere 26 votes. He will now face Nehls’ twin brother, Trever, also a Republican, in the November election.

Incumbent Daryl Smith will get the chance to win re-election as Precinct 2 Constable in November after he defeated Tonja Beard in the Democratic runoff with 64.6 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.