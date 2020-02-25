New county transit options available for area residents

Bus riders in Fort Bend County have a host of new options available to them.

FBCTransit’s new commuter schedules began operating Feb. 3, according to the county, and additional pick-up and drop-off times are now available at the Fairground Park and Ride located off Highway 36 in Rosenberg. According to the county, the additional service will particularly benefit Richmond, Rosenberg, Pleak, Needville and surrounding communities. With the new service, riders now have the choice to use the Fairgrounds Park and Ride to commute directly into Harris County, with 18 total weekday trips available to the Greenway Plaza, Galleria and Texas Medical Center, along with 19 trips each evening.

“We continue to work hard for our residents by enhancing transit services and identifying mobility needs of the future,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a news release. “Better mobility means a better quality of life for Fort Bend County residents, and these additional pick-up and drop-off times will allow riders to get to their destinations faster thus allowing them to go on with their day.”