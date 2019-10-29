New details emerge in area store clerk shooting

Some new revelations have come to light about the events leading up to the shooting death of a Sugar Land convenience store clerk during an Aug. 31 robbery.

The Sugar Land Police Department said 24-year-old Treveon James Young of Dallas is suspected of pulling the trigger in the incident, during which multiple suspects got away with nearly $1,300 according to media reports. Young is now listed among the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers’ most wanted suspects, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, and police previously said he may be hiding in the Houston or Dallas area.

Court records say Young allegedly planned the attempted robbery, choosing that particular store due to the lack of a security window around the cash register area according to the report.

On the night of the incident, officers responded to WB Food Mart at 13003 West Bellfort St. around 8:30 p.m. after customers reported a man, later identified as 63-year-old store clerk Hamid Lakhani, lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Two 16-year-old males who were not named by authorities, and 17-year-old WIllowridge High School student Kameryn James, were also arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about Young’s location is encouraged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.