New editor has visions of shining Star

Call me corny, maybe even nerdy. Or perhaps it just comes with the territory when work expects you to be wordy.

However you spell it out, I’ve always been a fan of catchy, clever phrases. I love alliteration, and rhyming is rad, too.

So I’d like to introduce myself, the new editor of your Fort Bend Star, by way of some snappy slogans: My goal is to make this news outlet the star of the show in Fort Bend County, and I plan to accomplish that by following The Leader.

The Leader, you see, is the flagship newspaper of McElvy Media, which also owns The Star, a group of community newspapers in Charlotte, N.C., as well as The Greensheet publications across Houston and Dallas. I’m six months into my tenure as editor of The Leader, which since 1954 has served a slice of northwest Houston that includes the Heights as well as the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods.

It’s a special weekly newspaper with a unique connection to the community it serves. We report on neighborhood happenings, citywide issues that affect local residents, business, real estate, health, education, the arts, sports and the area’s bustling restaurant and bar scene.

We like to have fun with our coverage while striking a more serious tone with some topics. There’s a place for both in a newspaper and its website, which is another focal point of a modern media company.

Members of every community want be informed and fast. So while the newspaper may come once a week, news needs to be delivered daily online.

We’re doing that well at The Leader, and we’ll do things much the same way at the Fort Bend Star. Also new to the staff is lead reporter Landan Kuhlmann, a Leader veteran who also has some history with Fort Bend County.

Landan is further ingraining himself in the community and committed to telling the stories you care about, so it’s only a matter of time before you seen him out and about. You’ll look forward to seeing his byline, too.

Our plan is to continuing covering the issues that are important to you, our readers, which is who we are here to serve. The hot topics include education, the upcoming elections, infrastructure and flooding issues as well as the progress of the transformative development otherwise known as The Grid.

We also want to bring you more arts, entertainment and cultural news, so you know about the best places to play, the best new places to eat and the best shows to see on a Saturday night. And because life isn’t all fun and games, we also want to help keep you safe and informed by reporting about local crime and the community’s underbelly.

Above all, we want the Fort Bend Star to be reflective of the most diverse part of the country’s most diverse metropolitan area. So we’ll be touching on all sorts of topics in all corners of the community, because everyone deserves a voice and a fair opportunity to be heard.

So don’t hesitate to holler at us if there’s a story that needs to be covered, an issue that needs to be unearthed or a member of the community that deserves to be highlighted. Again, our objective is to serve you.

With all that said, please keep following The Star as its new leadership follows The Leader’s, well, lead. Before long, and if we’re not already, we’ll be your go-to source for Fort Bend County news.

In other words, The Star will be the star of your show.