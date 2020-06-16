New Fort Bend transportation facility honored with TPWA award

On June 10, the Texas Chapter of the American Public Works Association (TPWA) selected the Fort Bend County Public Transportation Facility project for its 2020 Project of the Year Award.

A news release from TPWA said the $21 million project, which opened its doors in January, serves as a one-stop shop for Fort Bend’s transportation department. The facility includes administrative, operations, maintenance, fuel depot and bus washing services while housing the county’s 60 buses.

Prior to consolidating all services to the new facility at 3737 Bamore Rd. in Rosenberg, the county had previously performed all of those functions from four separate facilities around Sugar Land.

TPWA said the new facility allows Fort Bend to combine its transportation functions into a single location for improved efficiency and service.

“A tremendous amount of time, energy and good old-fashioned sweat went into creating this wonderful facility to give us the space and flexibility we needed to grow our program,” Fort Bend County transportation director Perri D’Armond said.