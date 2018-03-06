New HMNS at Sugar Land exhibit spurs curiosity

The new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land displays an eclectic mix of artifacts, all purposefully displayed without any identifying labels.

The Collection of History, Mystery and Wonder is designed to pique curiosity and make people ask questions.

According to the museum’s website, “The modern museum grew out of privately-owned collections of extraordinary objects. Imagine you are visiting one of these early displays as you visit our eight small galleries dedicated to the curious, the strange and the inexplicable!

“A different theme in each chamber tells the story of the curious gatherings of Madame Curiosity who may have purchased exotica from sailors returning to port or from commissioned travelers who brought specimens from far-off places. You, too, can be a hands-on explorer as you come to realize, in the famous words of Dorothy Parker, ‘There is no cure for curiosity!’”

The eight galleries circle an open area highlighted by a mounted bear, lion, and tiger. Each gallery has a theme and numerous related objects displayed on shelves and mounted on the walls. Visitors are encouraged to open the drawers under the shelves to see more unique items and curiosities.

According to Adrienne Barker, the museum’s director and chief development officer, docents will be available to help answer questions, but the main purpose of the exhibit is to get young minds thinking and questioning things.

The Collection of History, Mystery and Wonder opened March 2 and will be here through Oct. 14. For more information and tickets, visit www.hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land.