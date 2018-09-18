New sign honors slain SLPD sergeant at Ron Slockett Memorial Park

A new recognition sign in honor of Sgt. Ron Slockett was installed at Ron Slockett Memorial Park, 12821 Nantucket Drive, on Sept. 7.

On the night of July 4, 1987, Slockett was killed while making a traffic stop and became the first and only Sugar Land police officer killed in the line of duty. He was 31 at the time of his death and was survived by his wife, two children and four siblings.

“Slockett was a devoted officer known for loving people, loving his job and his great sense of humor,” said Police Chief Eric Robins. “He was a 10-year veteran who left a mark on almost every person he met.”

The neighborhood park named for Slockett includes a remembrance plaque, but many Sugar Land residents expressed interest in learning more about him. The newly installed recognition sign tells of his story and sacrifice. Excerpts follow:

He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked a dispatch job with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Sugar Land Police Department. He served on Sugar Land’s police force for 10 years. One citizen remembers Slockett visiting him frequently during his overnight shift at a gas station to make sure he was safe. Another officer from a neighboring community who often patrolled alone recalls Slockett taking coffee breaks with him during long shifts and always reassuring him that he was “just a shout away.”

“He will be long remembered by the Sugar Land community,” said Robins. “The Slockett recognition sign also reminds us of the commitment law enforcement officers like Slockett make to protect our communities and is one of the many recognition signs in Sugar Land parks to remember the culture, history and people of the community.”

Ron Slockett Memorial Park is an 8.6-acre park that contains a playground, a four-tenths mile trail, a sand volleyball court, tennis court, covered shelters, picnic tables, park benches and ample parking.

For information about parks facilities in Sugar Land, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 311 or 281-275-2900, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks or follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on social media at @SugarLandParks.