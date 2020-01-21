New winery breaks ground in Richmond

Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery and Kitchen broke ground Jan. 17, launching construction of what will be the largest winery in Southeast Texas.

The Bonarrigo family — owners and operators of Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc. — alongside Johnson Development team members and local dignitaries toasted the start of construction, which is estimated to take 10-12 months to complete.

It will be located near the Harvest Green subdivision in Richmond.

“We are very excited about the Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery,” Harvest Green General Manager Jerry Ulke said in a statement. “The Bonarrigos’ plans for the winery perfectly align with our vision to create a community that values our natural resources and wants a closer connection to Mother Nature.”

Amenities will include a tasting room and wine bar, as well as an open-kitchen restaurant that will seat approximately 130 guests across all indoor spaces. A 2,600-square-foot covered patio will allow for larger, private events and group tastings.

Two private tasting rooms will be available for corporate use, group bookings and private dining.