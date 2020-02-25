Newcomer’s Guide can help residents old and new

Not too long after this week’s regular paper is thrown, you might see something resembling a thicker version of our weekly publication adorning your lawn or front porch.

That would be our annual Newcomer’s Guide, a once-per-year magazine dedicated to fleshing out all there is to love about Fort Bend County. Between myself, our editor Adam Zuvanich, our page designer Brooke Nance and general manager/lead salesperson John Sazma, it was among the more hectic weeks of the year as we worked to pull it together last week – a publication 3-4 times the size of our weekly editions.

It’s a massive undertaking, one that requires months of planning on the sales side and yeoman’s work from our small staff to make it happen. And though it’s geared toward those new around the area, it’s also a resource even longtime locals can turn for new spins on old classics or the discovery of a low-key, hole-in-the-wall spot.

Taking time to reflect on the project, it might be our best-looking Newcomer Guide in years. And we think you’ll enjoy it.

Flipping through the pages, you’ll see a few lists we’ve put together for resident convenience, with a few added tweaks. From a listing of libraries for avid readers to nonprofit organizations scattered throughout the county and important contact info for the area’s mayors and county commissioners, we’ve put together a comprehensive package of information all in one place.

In between all those lists, we also attempted to bring alive various aspects of Fort Bend County life – such as showcasing the area’s diverse and delectable food scene featuring Indian, Italian and Mexican hot spots and more. Inside, there’s a list of the top-ranked restaurants in each category as determined by Google reviews.

And as one example of how this publication can help old dogs learn new tricks, it’s already opened my eyes. I’ve worked in Stafford at The Star office for almost a year now, but had never heard of Dervish Table Top Grill’s fusion menu until researching the “Eat” portion of this year’s publication.

Following a quick scan of the menu, it’s certainly at the top of my list of places to try in the coming months. Read through the entire guide, and I promise you, too, will find something you didn’t know about this wonderful county.

Scattered throughout the pages are sections on education, the arts, infrastructure improvements, underway or upcoming commercial developments, healthcare, places of worship and the other aspects of life to which we hope to introduce new transplants to the area.

There’s also a rundown of the cornucopia of recreation options – such as Brazos Bend State Park and the Sugar Land Skeeters – for those seeking more laid-back forms of entertainment.

Here’s the thing: I also don’t think any of us are ever too old to learn new tricks to enjoying this life we’re blessed with in Fort Bend County. In this case, those “tricks” are new discoveries about the home we love so much.

No matter how much time you spend somewhere, there’s always more to discover and explore. So if we can introduce readers to even one new restaurant, or open those same folks up to a new world of fitness or relaxation, all the time and effort will have been worth it.

That’s what it’s all about. And it’s our sincere hope that this year’s Newcomer’s Guide brings you as much joy reading it as it did to those of us who produced it.

You never know what you may find.