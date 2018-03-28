Next generations still need printed word

Dear Editor,

I read with interest your opinion piece dated March 14. I can’t agree more your take on the importance of the newspapers. It is regrettable that today’s generation has moved so far away from the written word/paper.

Internet is a wonderful substitute and reference guide to books and newspapers but not an end in itself.

I for one always find at least one article that I would savor or keep a cutting for reference or make a note in my notebook.

Thanks for opening the minds of young kids and keep up the good job.

Regards,

Syed Fariduddin

Sugar Land