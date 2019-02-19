Nitro Circus coming to Constellation Field

Nitro Circus will perform its famed You Got This show on May 4 at Constellation Field.

It will be Nitro Circus’ only 2019 stop in Texas for the You Got This Tour. Nitro Circus launched the show last year, performing in some of the world’s most famous arenas across the globe. Now the crew is bringing the adrenaline-charged You Got This tour to outdoor venues across the United States, including Constellation Field, for the first time.

You Got This features a star-studded cast of top tier international athletes who hold over 45 X Games medals combined, including freestyle motocross riders such as 12-time X Games medalist Jarryd McNeil, 19-time X Games medalist Nate Adams, and 8-time X Games medalist Mike Mason; multi-sport sensations such as Ryan “R-Willy” Williams, and BMX stars such as X Games medalist Kurtis Downs. Accomplished female freestyle motocross athlete Vicki Golden will be making her first full tour debut with Nitro Circus and is looking forward to giving the crew a run for their money.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at sugarlandskeeters.com or by calling the TDECU Ticket Office at 281-240-448. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.