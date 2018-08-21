No charges in animal cruelty case

On Aug. 9, the Stafford Police Department received a report of animal cruelty that occurred in the 12700 block of South Kirkwood Street, where a dog was seen being dragged behind a vehicle.

The Stafford Criminal Investigations Division has conducted a detailed investigation into the allegations. After reviewing all of the information obtained and speaking with the owner of the animal, it has been determined that the incident was an unfortunate accident.

The incident did not meet the elements of Cruelty to Animals under Texas state law; therefore, no criminal charges are being filed. The animal has been under the care of a veterinarian for injuries sustained in this incident, and is expected to make a complete recovery.