No joke: Weird Al bringing non-parody show to Stafford

“Weird Al” Yankovic, will bring “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Stafford Centre on April 24.

The show is a stripped-down, no-frills production that features Yankovic’s non-parody material including the deep cuts and obscure tracks.

Yankovic, who is a four-time Grammy Award winner, decided that he wanted to take a break from the theatrics that he’s known for and go bare bones. Drawing from a back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night. No two shows along with tour will be the same. He will share the stage with long-time friend and comedian, Emo Philips, who will be the opening act.

“After 35 years of big productions, I just wanted to take it down a few notches and have a little musical palate cleanser,” Yankovic said. “This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a bit sloppy – we’ll be making it up as we go along!”

Yankovic’s latest release is “The Hamilton Polka,” which is a five-minute mashup of songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton” done in Yankovic’s trademark parody style. It is the latest of a long tradition of Yankovic’s polkas starting in 1984 with “Polkas on 45.” Since then, he has become the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His 2014 release of “Mandatory Fun” was the first comedy in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Alfred Matthew Yankovic was the valedictorian of his class graduating when he was just 16 from Lynwood High School outside of Los Angeles. It was during his high school years that he submitted homemade tapes to the Dr. Demento Radio Show of various parodies accompanied by his accordion, which received some air play.

After high school, he attended California Polytechnic State University where he continued to write and publish parodies including his first “My Bologna,” parodying “My Sharona,” which was recorded in a men’s bathroom at the university.

Yankovic has remained a staple of film and television from his 1989 cult hit feature film “UHF” to his late 1990s CBS Saturday morning series “The Weird Al Show” and numerous AL-TV specials he has made for MTV and VH1. He has made appearances on “The Simpsons” and “30 Rock” and most recently on “The Goldbergs” as the ’80s version of himself.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will take the stage at the Stafford Centre on April 24 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45-60. For more information, contact the Stafford Centre box office at 281-208-6900 or www.staffordcentre.com.