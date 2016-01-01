Nominations sought for inaugural Sugar Land Legacy Award

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development is partnering with the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation to recognize individuals and businesses that have made a significant, lasting impact on economic development and overall prosperity in the city.

The nomination deadline for the first-ever Sugar Land Legacy Awards is Nov. 30. Recipients will be honored during a business appreciation luncheon on Dec. 16 at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, one of the first such events at the iconic live entertainment venue.

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Board of Directors will select recipients from nominations based on their commitment, business experience, tenure, service and leadership in Sugar Land.

“The Foundation is pleased to be a part of the first ever Sugar Land Legacy Awards” said Sugar Land Legacy Foundation President Sunil Sharma. “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these recipients and applaud their commitment to our community. It’s only fitting that we’re holding this event at a venue that will be unlike any other in the region.”

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation was created by the Sugar Land City Council in 2010 to assist in the development of city-owned capital projects and to promote community investment in facilities and activities that enhance the long-term prosperity and quality of life for Sugar Land residents.

Past projects from the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation include the Remembrance Tower and Honor and Remember engraved brick pavers located within the Veterans Memorial area at Sugar Land Memorial Park, the universally accessible playground in Sugar Land’s First Colony Park, Eldridge Park Trail improvements, City Park skate park enhancements and memorial, and the installation of several sculptures throughout Sugar Land. The foundation focuses on “planned giving opportunities” that do not compete with the fundraising efforts of Fort Bend County’s many charitable organizations.

Since its creation in 1999, the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development has worked with numerous corporations and developers to expand, construct improvements, or relocate to Sugar Land.

“Thanks to our corporate community, Sugar Land has been able to maintain a pro-business climate and family-oriented quality of life, attracting everything from Fortune 500 companies to startups,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “The city is an economic powerhouse within the Houston region, and the companies we’re recognizing have been an important part of our success. Our proactive efforts to ensure a strong economy help pay for the quality services our residents expect and supports one of the lowest tax rates in the state.”

Sugar Land has achieved its sustainable, strong local economy through an aggressive, focused economic development program that creates opportunities for new business investment and jobs. Sugar Land now has more than 64,500 jobs and is home to high-profile regional and international corporations housed in more than 25 million square feet of commercial space, including more than 15 Fortune 500 companies with a significant presence. Further, Sugar Land’s assessed commercial valuation has more than doubled in just over a decade—increasing by over $2 billion.

For more information on the event or to make a nomination, visit www.sugarlandecodev.com/legacy or contact the Office of Economic Development at 281-275-2229 or ecodev@sugarlandtx.gov.