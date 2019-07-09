Nonprofit begins clothing drive

Houston-area students from kindergarten through 12th grade will have improved access to new socks and underwear through United Way of Greater Houston’s Project Undercover, a citywide collection drive to benefit students before the start of the school year. Last year, Project Undercover collected over 14,500 pairs of socks and underwear that benefited 1,450 Houston-area students.

From Monday through Aug. 2, Fort Bend County residents can deliver new pairs of socks and underwear to the United Way Center in Fort Bend County at 12300 Parc Crest Dr. in Stafford. Donations can also be made through United Way’s Amazon Registry.

According to Houston’s United Way, 40 percent of the households in the four-county area it serves struggle to make ends meet. The organization said studies show one in five children don’t have access to clean clothes, often because their families are unable to provide these items due to financial constraints.