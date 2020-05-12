Nonprofit Rainbow of Love seeks help raising money for COVID-19 assistance

Rainbow of Love, which has been helping families with babies and young children with diapers, wipes, baby clothes and other supplies, is looking for monetary donations to help it restock during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit organization, which has locations in Houston and Missouri City, provides multiple social services for Houston-area families.

During the pandemic, Rainbow of Love has been providing one box per family with key items for young children. Each box contains necessities such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner and baby baths along with food such as milk and formulas. It also contains clothes such as onesies, socks, pants, hats, mittens, coats/sweaters, bibs and blankets.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe account for donations at gofundme.com/f/helping-babies-during-coronavirus.

For more information, call Rainbow of Love at 281-438-6588 or visit rainbowoflove.org.