Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose nickname is “Nuk Da Bomb,” is brought down by Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during Sunday’s game in Nashville. The Texans lost to the AFC South division rival 20-17 to fall to 0-2 on the season. They take on the New York Giants (0-2) Sunday in the home opener at NRG Stadium. (Photo by Max Siker)