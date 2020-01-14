OakBend acquires Richmond clinic

OakBend Medical Center in Richmond announced Jan. 2 that it has acquired Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic, which will be under the OakBend umbrella. The clinic will now be known as OakBend Medical Group – Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic.

Dr. Scott Breeze, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, founded Richmond Bone & Joint in 1996 after graduating from medical school and residency in Houston at Baylor College of Medicine.

Richmond Bone & Joint specializes in bone and joint surgery, broken bones in children and adults and joint replacement, along with hand, foot and spine surgery. It also treats rheumatologic conditions and offers sports medicine, which usually include knee injuries and conditions.

“OakBend is a great choice for a strategic partnership,” Breeze said in a statement. “… I believe they can help me rebuild my vision of a great community orthopedic center.”