OakBend evacuating Williams Way hospital

Please be advised that OakBend Health Systems is currently under Code Grey Disaster due to Hurricane Harvey.

The Williams Way Campus will undergo a coordinated and organized evacuation throughout today to the Jackson Street Campus. Grand Parkway ER is closed, Hospital for Surgical Excellence and the Ambulatory Surgery Centers are closed through Friday, Sept. 1.

Jackson Street Campus is at capacity and the Emergency Department is on diversion. At this time the decision has been made to restrict access areas to the Jackson Street Hospital. If it is necessary to access the hospital for any reason please use the Emergency entrance. Employees will be able to use their badge access to enter as usual.

The command center is located at the Jackson Street Location.