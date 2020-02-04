OakBend giving newborns red hats for American Heart Month

An area medical facility is getting into the spirit of American Heart Month by giving out heart-colored hats to newborn babies.

Volunteers with OakBend Medical Center in Richmond have joined the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation, in the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February to celebrate American Heart Month.

Volunteers will knit and crochet red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to “empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same,” according to a news release.

