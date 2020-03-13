OakBend Medical Center taking COVID-19 precautions

OakBend Medical Center in Richmond said it is temporarily modifying visitor policies and implementing a COVID-19 screening process for visitors, patients and staff in efforts to slow the spread of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

OakBend has two locations in the area in Richmond at 1705 Jackson St. and 22003 Southwest Fwy. The following visitor policies will now be in place at both facilities until further notice:

Visitation hours from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Visitors to all inpatient rooms – including Skilled Nursing, ICU and Emergency Center – will be restricted to two adult visitors (between the ages of 18 and 65) per patient

If a patient is being discharged from the hospital, the primary caregiver will be called to the area for discharge instructions but should remain in the waiting area until called

All entrances to the Jackson Street location will be closed in order to screen all employees and visitors before allowing entry. The hospital’s front door will be open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Emergency Room doors will remain open 24 hours a day. At the Williams Way location, the only entry point will be the emergency room entrance. At the Wharton location, the only entry point will be the emergency room walk-in entrance

At the time of entry, everyone will need to show ID and then be screened. If cleared, the entrant will be given a wrist band with the date and time of entry which will be valid for 24 hours only.”

For more information on these policies, visit the medical center’s website at oakbendmedcenter.org.

“OakBend Medical Center is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” OakBend CEO Joe Freudenberger said in a news release.