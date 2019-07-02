OakBend Medical Group bids farewell to cardiologist, hires another

OakBend Medical Group is celebrating the retirement of a longtime physician and has hired a new one in his place.

According to a news release from OakBend, James R. McClamroch has retired after 37 years of practice as a cardiologist with the medical gro. OakBend hired Cindy John to take his place.

McClamroch received the Physician of the Year Award in 2014. The award is an honor given annually to one outstanding physician who possesses significant practice experience, compassion, kindness and sincerity that translate not only to their patients, but to their nurses and other staff members that work closely with them.

“To have folks that have meant so much to me over the years and depended on in this hospital in doing what we all do, it means so much to me to have you hear to wish me well,” he said at a retirement party, according to a news release. “It takes all of us to achieve what we need to…I feel very good about what we have accomplished and I am going to miss all of you.

Born and raised in West Chester, Pennsylvania, John graduated from Ross University School of Medicine in 2010 with “High Honors.” She next graduated from residency in internal mdicine in 2013 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. Following her residency at Hahnemann, she graduated from its Fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease in 2016.

John is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography and nuclear medicine. She has received Diplomate Status with both the National Board on Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology. She is currently a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and the American Society of Echocardiography.

“Let’s work together to come up with a plan so I can help you and your family take steps towards living a heart healthy life today,” John said in a news release.