OakBend’s employee giving campaign raises over $200,000

OakBend Medical Center celebrated the success of the hospital’s employee giving campaign, “Seeds of Generosity,” by holding a reception in the Joe and Doris Gurecky Atrium after hours.

The three-week campaign, which ran from May 1-18, raised more than $102,000 for the hospital’s Vision 2020 Campaign. In addition to their $102,000 The Madison Charitable Foundation matched up to $100,000, making the total monies raised more than $202,000.

The money raised in this year’s campaign will go toward the hospital’s Vision 2020 campaign for improvements to common spaces on the first floor of the Jackson Street campus.

“We are so proud of OakBend’s employees. Their generosity knows no bounds,” Board President Jeff Council said. “They believe in our vision and mission and are more than willing to help make a difference in our hospital.”