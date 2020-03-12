Officials urge citizens to limit public gatherings to slow COVID-19 spread

Houston-area government officials issued a series of recommendations Thursday aimed at limiting public gatherings in the community in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a public health crisis for the region.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said he is adopting recommendations made by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who said the region needs more tests for the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. She also said hospitals in the Houston area do not have enough bed capacity to cope with a spike in cases of COVID-19, which has shown evidence of spread within the community in recent days.

Since March 4, officials have reported a total of 17 cases in the Houston region — six apiece in Fort Bend and Harris counties as well as three within Houston city limits and two in Montgomery County.

According to the World Health Organization, which on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 118 different countries, including nearly 1,000 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 4,600 deaths globally.

“We will go through all of this together, and we will prevail,” said George, who earlier Thursday signed a public health disaster declaration for the county.

The recommendations made to citizens of Greater Houston are as follows:

Limit any gatherings of people, including the postponement of scheduled events or conducting them virtually in online settings

Postpone or cancel gatherings that include 250 or more people

Seniors and those with underlying health conditions, who are at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19, should avoid gatherings and limit visitors

Employers should maximize telecommuting so that workers can limit close contact with each other

Earlier Thursday, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court held a special meeting and approved four new positions with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services in an effort to bolster the agency and help the community combat the virus.

“As elected officials, we must be good stewards, and respond promptly,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant said in a news release. “Taking a regional approach and being proactive to eliminate community spread and safeguarding our residents is our primary concern.”

Fort Bend County officials say all six residents who have tested positive for the disease are between 60 and 70 years old and recently traveled on the same cruise ship in Egypt. Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, said four of the people have had their symptoms resolve.

Johnson-Minter said one remains in the hospital in stable condition, while another has been released to their home and shown signs of improvement.

“We cannot live in fear,” George said. “We just have to be cautious.”