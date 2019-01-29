Olson champions fight against Alzheimer’s disease

Dear Editor,

On December 31, 2018, the President of the United States signed what could possibly be the most important Alzheimer’s legislation to date – the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. This legislation will refocus Alzheimer’s disease from an “old person’s disease” to what it truly is – a public health crisis.

The Houston Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association would like to take this opportunity to thank Congressman Pete Olson (R-TX22) for championing this meaningful legislation. Support from our elected officials is vital when it comes to eradicating this disease. Currently, every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease. Over 380,000 Texans are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, up from 360,000 in 2017. Congressman Olson recognizes that this disease is a continuing burden on our society, both in cost to the government and on the lives of the constituents of the 22nd District.

By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms, and advance care, Congressman Olson is helping to change the trajectory of this devastating disease not only nationally but within the 22nd District as well. The Houston Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association looks forward to continuing to work with Congressman Olson throughout 2019 and beyond to finally bring an end to this devastating disease.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s visit alz.org.

