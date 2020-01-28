Olson endorses Bush as primaries approach

Less than a month remains until polls open and voters decide who will next represent Fort Bend County in Washington D.C.

One of the Republican candidates for the District 22 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives recently received a major boost in a race many political pundits have billed as among the most competitive in Texas.

During a Jan. 20 campaign rally at his headquarters in Sugar Land, Pierce Bush received the backing of the man he’s looking to replace – retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, a fellow Republican. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the nephew of former President George W. Bush.

“This man knows how to win this race, and that’s why he has my support,” Olson said during the rally.

Rice University political science professor Bob Stein told KHOU that Olson’s endorsement could play a major factor in Republicans holding onto the seat amidst a fierce challenge by Democrats. In all, 20 candidates are taking their shot to replace Olson, who will retire when his current term ends later this year.

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, with Election Day on March 3.

Other Republicans throwing their hats in the ring are Jon Camarillo, Douglas Haggard, Aaron Hermes, Greg Hill, Matt Hinton, Dan Mathews, Diana Miller, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, Brandon Penko, Shandon Phan, Bangar Reddy, Howard Steele, Kathaleen Wall and Joe Walz.

Additionally, there are five Democrats vying for Olson’s seat, including Sri Preston Kulkarni, who lost to Olson by five percentage points in the 2018 election. The other Democratic candidates are Chris Fernandez, Nyanza Moore, Carmine Petrillo III and Derrick Reed.

“Marching forward on this campaign, we are standing for conservative values that we believe and we know to be true that have created this unbelievable success story that is the 22nd District of Texas,” Bush said.

Hill, one of Bush’s fellow Republican candidates, spoke out following Olson’s endorsement of Bush. Hill claimed that Bush did not live within the confines of District 22 until recently.

“The residents of Congressional District 22 deserve better. I was born and raised in Congressional District 22, and I have served this community as a prosecutor, city council member, and judge,” Hill said in a statement Jan. 20. “This is the same kind of ‘swamp tactic’ that voters have rejected, and we don’t need it in Congressional District 22.”

A current Brazoria County court judge, Hill has preached solving transportation issues and flooding infrastructure problems in District 22. He has raised more than $217,000 in campaign contributions, the second-most among Republican candidates, according to the Federal Elections Commission’s most recent finance reports.

“Mainstream suburban values are under assault, but I’ve spent my career taking on the bad guys to help our communities,” Hill says in a video posted to his campaign website. “…In Congress, I’ll defend the values we share and preserve our quality of life.”

Wall, a Sugar Land resident, has raised the most money among Republican candidates vying for the spot, with more than $600,000 in campaign contributions. She previously ran for election in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District last year, losing the seat to Dan Crenshaw, and is running a campaign centered on border security, illegal immigration reform and pro-life values.

“The people of Texas need leaders in Congress who will fight to build the wall, stand up for the Constitution and our God-given rights and protect the unborn,” she said in a November statement announcing her candidacy.

Kulkarni, the lead candidate among Democrats, is focused on healthcare, gun control and flood control, according to his campaign website. He has been endorsed by many prominent local and national Democrats, including District 20 Rep. Joaquin Castro, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and Texas House District 28 candidate Eliz Markowitz.

Kulkarni has also raised the most of any candidate in the race, with more than $817,000 in campaign contributions.

“I will sit down with anyone, no matter where they are on the political spectrum, if they are willing to put partisanship to the side and work on addressing our problems together,” his campaign website reads.

Fellow Democrat Reed, a former Pearland city council member, has also focused heavily on healthcare in his campaign. He has raised more than $114,000 in contributions.

“Throughout my tenure serving the citizens of Pearland, I’ve always advocated and fought for their interest in a way that was effective, while never compromising their core values,” his campaign website reads. “…I will bring that same sense of advocacy and fight to make our healthcare system one that is fair, has affordable coverage options, and works for everyone.”

Moore, an attorney, is another of the prominent candidates and is running with healthcare as a major component of her campaign, which has raised more than $112,000 in contributions.

“I am running for Congress because I have seen firsthand how our healthcare system fails our hardworking families,” her website reads. “I will be the fresh voice and provide a perspective that’s needed to change our corrupt system.”

For more information on each candidate, visit their campaign websites.