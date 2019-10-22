Olson goes national with support for Astros

From Greater Houston to the nation’s capital and everywhere in between, many eyes are on the Houston Astros as they take on the Washington Nationals in the World Series, which began Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

A little friendly trash talk is always fair game, and U.S. Rep. Pete Olson of Fort Bend County is having fun with his comrades in Washington, D.C. On Monday, Olson emailed the Star with a photo of a brick-red Astros jersey draped over the bust of former President George H.W. Bush, a Houstonian who frequented Astros games.

Olson said it was a No. 7 jersey, in honor of Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, with the name “Olson” on the back. The Congressman predicted the Astros to win the series in five games.

“After votes (Monday), the US Capitol was buzzing with support for our Astros against the “(G)nats,” Olson said in his email. “Even our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, is proudly expressing his pride for his hometown Astros.”