Olson honors student art contest winners

Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) recently congratulated the District 22 winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

The first place winner is Hannah Li from William D. Clements High School in Sugar Land. Her piece, In the Moment, will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The second, third and fourth place winners will have their artwork on display in Olson’s Texas and Washington offices.

“Congratulations to Hannah Li and all of the talented students who submitted their artwork for this competition,” Rep. Pete Olson said. “The Congressional Art Competition showcases the unique experiences and perspectives of talented artists from across the nation. I’m thrilled to have Hannah’s work to represent the 22nd District of Texas for the millions of people who visit the Capitol each year. I would also like to congratulate Mya Stalnaker, Chelsea Tang and Phuongthy Tran for placing in the top four, and thank all of the incredible students who participated in this year’s competition.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. The winner from each district will have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.