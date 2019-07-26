Congressman Olson will not seek re-election

Fort Bend County’s long-standing representative in Austin is on his way out of office.

Sugar Land resident Pete Olson, who since 2008 has served Texas’ 22nd Congressional District — which includes Fort Bend County — recently announced he will not seek re-election when his current term is up.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to represent the people of the 22nd District of Texas for the past decade in Congress,” Olson said in a statement released Thursday. “For six terms, the voters of our district have placed their faith in me to represent their concerns in the House of Representatives. The time I have spent working with them and for them has been a tremendous blessing.”

The main impetus behind his stepping down, Olson said, is to spend more time with his family.

“As someone who has long advocated for policies that put our families first, it’s time for me to take my own advice and be a more consistent presence to help our family,” his statement read. “To that end, while I will complete my term in the 116th Congress, I will not be seeking re-election.”