On the road again February 26, 2019 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment Valley Lodge Trail Ride Association members make their annual trek toward the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo last Wednesday as they head south on FM 359 toward a rest stop at Christ’s Church Foster Creek. The church, located at the former Wild West promises, provided treats for the riders and their escorts. Children were also invited to meet the riders and pet the horses. (Photos by Joe Southern) Shelley Richard of Sugar Land takes a cell phone photo of her daughter Ava, 4, petting a horse. Ashley Gage talks about the horses with some of her friends. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
