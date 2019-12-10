Open auditions for Fort Bend Boys Choir set for Saturday

Young singers in Fort Bend County can showcase their talents for an area choir this weekend.

Open auditions for the Fort Bend Boys Choir will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, 3900 Lexington Blvd.

The choir was organized to give boys in the Houston area with special musical abilities and interests an opportunity to perform more challenging choral literature from classical selections to folk music. Founded in 1982, the Stafford-based organization has grown from 45 members at its inception to five performing ensembles. It consists of 200 choristers selected from the Fort Bend and Greater Houston areas who audition and then are placed in either the Training, Town or Tour choirs.

For more information on the Fort Bend Boys Choir, visit fbbctx.org or call the choir office at 281-240-3800 to schedule an audition.

