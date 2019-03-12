The Eric Arredondo Allstate Team joined with local law enforcement agencies March 8 to formally launch Operation Kidsafe, a program that photographs and fingerprints children to use for their safe recovery should they ever become missing. Operation Kidsafe is free and private for families. Parents take home the only record of the visit, a document that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included. Pictured from the left are Desiree Cortez, Chase Kuciemba, Janna Arredondo, Xander Hererra (child in front), Constable Trevor Nehls, Eric Arredondo, Lt. Phillip Rucker, officer Gerard Argao, Karmyn Hererra, and Sheriff Troy Nehls. (Photo by Joe Southern)