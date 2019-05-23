Organization presents scholarships to graduating area seniors

During a banquet celebration April 26 at the Quail Valley Golf and Country Club, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to graduating students from Marshall, Dulles, Hightower, Elkins, Austin, Fulshear and Stafford High Schools from the Fort Bend County Men For Change.

In 1994, 15 men were compelled to respond to a need and reached out to local high school graduates to provide scholarships to youth in the Fort Bend County community who were financially and economically challenged.

Men for Change, Inc., (MFC) has dedicated itself to promoting education, community, brotherhood and family within the Fort Bend County for 25 years, during which time more than $200,000 has been donated toward scholarships for high school students.

Scholarship recipients will enter college in the fields of biology, physical therapy, physics, neuroscience, nursing, engineering, economics, computer science, psychology and sociology. Because of the selflessness of this caring group of men, many of these students will have privileges they might not otherwise have had.

MFC welcomes other men who have a heart for our Fort Bend County youth and want to elicit change or make a difference in their lives, to contact them for information.

Please visit their website at menforchange.org for additional information.