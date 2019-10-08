Oyster Creek projects funded

Multiple river channels in Fort Bend County will be getting an upgrade courtesy of federal funding, including one near Sugar Land and Missouri City.

The Fort Bend County Drainage District recently approved and accepted just over $48 million of federal funds for work on projects within three county channels, including repair work on multiple sloughs and erosion repairs along Oyster Creek.

The projects along Oyster Creek, which will take place in two stages, entail a little over $10 million of the approved money, with a match of about $1 million required from the county.

According to meeting documents, total work along Oyster Creek will include more than 6,000 linear feet of synthetic sheet pile walls along the banks for erosion control and bank stabilization.

There will also be 10 rock check dams – which are temporary dams sometimes constructed across drainage ditches or waterways to counteract erosion – included in the projects, which are in response to damage caused by the Tax Day flood in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017 according to officials.

“Instead of having a nice, smooth, sloped bank growing at an angle, you’ve got a straight up-and-down wall,” Fort Bend County Drainage District chief engineer Mark Vogler said. “That thing continues to erode further away from the channel, just because it’s a sheer wall on there right now.”

According to Vogler, the funds that represent the county’s match for the federal dollars is included in the upcoming $90 million flood bond referendum that will be on the ballot in November.