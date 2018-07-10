Parks Youth Ranch hires new executive director

The Parks Youth Ranch Board of Directors recently announced that Shannan Stavinoha has been selected as the next executive director of the ranch.

Stavinoha comes to the ranch from the Richmond State Supported Living Center, where she served as community relations director and public information officer. Additionally, Stavinoha provided fundraising and administrative direction and support for the Volunteer Services Council of the Richmond SSLC.

A longtime resident of Fort Bend County, Stavinoha began her professional career in financial services and moved to nonprofit support and has grown her career nonprofit admiration through experience with Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the Central Fort Bend Chamber. Stavinoha is a 2007 graduate of Leadership Fort Bend through the Central Fort Bend Chamber, a 2017 graduate of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum through the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and a 2018 graduate of the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership through Fort Bend Forward and the George Foundation.

In addition to her professional life, Stavinoha serves on the Fort Bend PIO Steering Committee, the Richmond Pecan Harvest Festival Committee and volunteers for organizations within the schools her children attend. Stavinoha is a Lamar Consolidated High School alumni and currently calls Pecan Grove home with her husband, Stephen, and their three children Teddy, Jimmy and Evelyn.

Parks Youth Ranch is located near Needville. It opened its doors in 2011 to provide emergency shelter, counseling, and life changing services to abused, at-risk, and homeless youths ages 7-17.