Pecan Harvest Festival set for Nov. 18 in Richmond

The West Fort Bend Management District and the City of Richmond have announced that the 2018 Pecan Harvest Festival will be held in historic downtown Richmond on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival’s Kidz Zone will be nestled in historic Decker Park, while live music entertains all day from Wessendorff Park’s acoustically designed Gazebo. Festival attendees can stroll along the trails from Second Street around historic Morton Cemetery at the edge of Wessendorff Park. An old-fashioned hayride will expose riders to the historic district of Richmond, while the festival features artisan vendors, a farmer’s market, a beer and wine garden, a baking contest, and a classic car show.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting the pecan education portion of the Richmond Pecan Harvest Festival, including interactive agricultural exhibits and the Fort Bend County Pecan Show. Attendees will find more than 40 varieties of award winning pecans, submitted by many of the established pecan growers of Fort Bend County. The pecan education portion of the festival is supported by a partnership with the Texas Pecan Growers Association and Fort Bend County Farm Bureau, cooperatively investing in agricultural education.

The Pecan Harvest Festival is a family-friendly event, which uniquely introduces Richmond’s charm, as experienced by the more than 5,000 in attendance last year.

For more information, visit www.pecan-harvest-festival-tx.com.