Pelvic floor disorder treatment available at Methodist Sugar Land

Pelvic health physical therapy, offered at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, can help manage and in some cases alleviate symptoms for those suffering from a pelvic floor disorder.

“A lot of patients are afraid to admit – even to their doctor – that they’re suffering from pain or incontinence, or they’re afraid they’ll need surgery,” said Kristyn Richard, a board-certified physical therapist at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “So they just live with their symptoms and find ways to manage them by using adult diapers or medication. Fortunately, we have a proven alternative for patients struggling with these problems.”

Richard says that pelvic floor disorders have increased in both women and men in recent years. The number of American women with at least one pelvic floor disorder is expected to increase to 43.8 million in 2050, up from 28.1 million in 2010, and the number of women with urinary incontinence is expected to increase by 55 percent, according to the hospital.

Pelvic health physical therapy typically involves one to two sessions a week for 4-12 weeks, according to the hospital. To schedule an appointment with Richard, call 281-275-0450. Readers can also visit houstonmethodist.org/therapy-sl for more information on therapy services offered at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.