Pet of the Week 10/05/16

Addison is a 4 month-old retriever/shepherd mix. She’s an energetic, playful puppy that gets along great with other dogs. She loves squeaky toys and chew toys. She gives great kisses and loves to cuddle! She’s available for adoption at the Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd. You can find out more info about Addison and see hundreds of pets available for adoption at www.HoustonHumane.org.